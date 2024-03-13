Four killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Cumilla
Wed Mar 13, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 13, 2024 02:26 AM

Four people were killed and three others injured as a truck overturned after hitting another parked on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chandina upazila of Cumilla yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Monir Hossain, 28, Habibur Rahman, 32, Akter Hossain, 35, and Rafiqul Islam, 23, said Monjurul Alam, in-charge of Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost.

A Dhaka-bound fish-laden truck from Noakhali overturned in Belaswar area after hitting a parked truck around 5:30am, he said.

Four people, who were travelling on the truck, died on the spot, Monjurul said, adding that three injured were rushed to Chandina Upazila Health Complex. They were later transferred to Dhaka.

Police seized the truck and recovered the bodies from the spot, said the police officer.

push notification