Four killed as truck overturns

Four people were killed and three others injured when a truck lost control and overturned after hitting another truck parked on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Cumilla's Chandina upazila early last morning.

The incident took place around 5:30am in front of a petrol pump in the Belaswar area.

The deceased were identified as Monir Hossain, 28, Habibur Rahman, 32, Akter Hossain, 35, and Rafiqul Islam, 23, said Monjurul Alam, in-charge of Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost.

Three of the deceased were labourers who were travelling in the back of the truck along with cages of fish. The fourth victim, Rafiqul, was the driver's assistant.

They all died on the spot, Monjurul said, adding that the police recovered the bodies from the spot and informed their family members.

The three injured were rushed to Chandina Upazila Health Complex. They were later transferred to Dhaka as their injuries were severe.

Police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene, the police officer added.