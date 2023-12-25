Four killed as train rams into truck in Mymensingh

Rail communication of Mymensingh with Netrokona, Kishoreganj restored

At least four people were killed and two others were injured after a commuter train hit a truck at Shambhuganj level crossing in Mymensingh city today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Mymensingh Railway Police Station, said the accident took place around noon when a Dhaka-bound Balaka commuter train collided with the sand-laden truck, killing four people.

Meanwhile, train communication on the Mymensingh-Netrokona and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes resumed at 3:40pm, nearly two hours after the accident, said Nazmul Haque Khan, superintendent of Mymensingh Railway Station.

He also said the level crossing where the accident took place is an illegal one.