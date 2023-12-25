Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 25, 2023 03:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 05:08 PM

Four killed as train rams into truck in Mymensingh

Rail communication of Mymensingh with Netrokona, Kishoreganj restored
train hits truck in Mymensingh
Photo: Collected

At least four people were killed and two others were injured after a commuter train hit a truck at Shambhuganj level crossing in Mymensingh city today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Mymensingh Railway Police Station, said the accident took place around noon when a Dhaka-bound Balaka commuter train collided with the sand-laden truck, killing four people.

Meanwhile, train communication on the Mymensingh-Netrokona and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes resumed at 3:40pm, nearly two hours after the accident, said Nazmul Haque Khan, superintendent of Mymensingh Railway Station.

He also said the level crossing where the accident took place is an illegal one.

push notification