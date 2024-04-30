Four killed in road accidents

Two people died after their CNG-run autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck on Sylhet-Bholaganj highway in Sylhet Sadar's Dhopagul area this afternoon.

Saletunnessa, 60, and Tuhin Miah, 18, of Noagaon village in Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila died on the spot while the driver and another passenger were critically injured, said Mohammad Nunu Miah, officer-in-charge of Sylhet Airport Police Station.

The injured are being treated at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical Hospital while the bodies were sent for autopsies, he added.

Meanwhile, two others died in separate accidents in Munshiganj around noon.

Madhu Rajan, 50, of Baluakandi union under Gazaria upazila died after a truck hit his motorbike from behind in the upazila's Jamaldi area.

The pillion, Al Amin, 35, of Cumilla's Meghna upazila was injured and is currently under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Humayun Kabir, in-charge of Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost.

The truck driver and his helper fled the scene following the incident. A case is under process, he added.

In a separate accident, Maruf Sheikh, 18, son of Yunus Shaikh of Ichapura union of Sirajdikhan upazila died after falling off from his motorbike at Armhal area of ​​Taltala-Nimtala road around 2:15pm. His head was severely injured, said ASI Farhad of Sirajdikhan Police Station.

Maruf was on his way to deliver lunch to his father at work. He lost control over the steering, he added.

(Our Sylhet and Munshiganj correspondents contributed to this report.)