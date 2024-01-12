Four killed in road accidents

Four people were killed in road accidents in three districts during the last two days, according to reports received from our correspondents.

In Natore, a man and his wife died after a human haulier hit them in Lalpur upazila yesterday.

Chandu Molla, 62, and his wife Arabi Begum, 45, from Dakkhin Lalpur in the upazila were declared dead at Lalpur Upazila Health Complex after locals took them there, said police.

According to locals, the accident took place on the ​​Ishwardi-Lalpur road in the area when Chandu and Arabi were standing by the road waiting for a vehicle to take them to Naogaon.

A human haulier overturned and hit the couple after a truck rammed the vehicle, said Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Lalpur Police Station.

In Cumilla, a youth died after an unidentified vehicle hit his car in Daudkandi upazila yesterday.

The accident happened on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Bekinagar around 6:00am, said Daudkandi Highway Police Station OC Shahinur Islam.

Srijon Debnath Joy, 30, from Polash Bazar in Ghorashal, Narsingdi died on the spot.

In Netrakona, a motorcyclist named Ashraful Islam was killed after being hit by a sand-laden truck on Durgapur-Shyamganj road in Nuapara under Durgapur upazila on Wednesday night.

Durgapur Police Station OC Uttam Chandra Deb said the police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee.