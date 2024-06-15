Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Jun 15, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 02:08 PM

Accidents & Fires

Four killed in Mymensingh, Cumilla road accidents

The photo was taken in Cumilla’s Suagazi after the accident this morning. Photo: Collected

Four people were killed and seven others injured in two separate accidents in Mymensingh and Cumilla this morning.

In Mymensingh's Bhaluka upazila, two people were killed and five were injured after a Dhaka bound truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw around 5:00am, said Md Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhoraduba Highway Police Station.

Abdul Halim Mondol, 40, of Dhanikhola in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila, the driver of the three-wheeler, died on the spot. The other deceased, a man aged around 45, could not be identified immediately.

The injured were rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Firefighters rush to rescue the victims at Mymensingh’s Bhaluka after the accident. Photo: Collected

The truck has been seized, but its driver went into hiding, the OC added.

Meanwhile in Cumilla's Suagazi upazila, a lychee-laden truck rear-ended into a parked covered van on Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 8:15am, said Ikbal Bahar Mazumder, OC of Mainamati Highway Police Station.

Two people died but they could not be identified till the filing of this report at 11:30am, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

Two injured -- driver and helper of the covered van -- are under treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

