Four killed in Lalmonirhat train accident

Accidents & Fires
UNB, Lalmonirhat
Mon Nov 11, 2024 07:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:01 PM

Four people were killed after being hit by the Karatoa Express train in Alauddin Nagar of Lalmonirhat's Patgram this evening.

Patgram Railway Station Master Nur Islam confirmed the matter.

The deceased are Azizur Rahman, Mobarak Hossain, Mokbul Hossain, and Abdul Wahab -- residents of Islam Nagar in Jongra union of the upazila.

According to locals, the victims were threshing paddy near the rail line in Alauddin Nagar.

They did not notice the train, leading to the fatal accident.

They were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.

