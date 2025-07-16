Four killed as bus crashes into truck on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured when a bus crashed into the rear of a truck on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj early today.

The deceased were identified as Jalal Uddin and Zillur Rahman of Jashore Sadar, Abdul Halim and Hasib, the helper of the bus.

The accident took place around 3:15am on the Dhaka-bound lane between Singpara-Nowapara and Hasara Bridge-2 in Srinagar upazila.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, a Dhaka-bound night coach of Hamdan Paribahan, coming from Jashore, rammed into the moving truck at high speed. Following the impact, both vehicles lost control and crashed into the road divider.

"Two people died at the scene, and two more died later at the hospital," said Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer at Srinagar Fire Service.

Srinagar Fire Station officials rushed to the scene and rescued the injured, who were then sent to Dhaka for treatment.

Confirming the deaths, Md Faruq, in-charge of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said, "Five injured passengers are currently receiving treatment here. Among them, three are in critical condition."

Following the accident, highway police, local administration, and rescue teams jointly removed the damaged vehicles from the road. Traffic was disrupted for a while but later returned to normal.