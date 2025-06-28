Four killed, 14 injured as bus hits truck on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Four people were killed and at least 14 others injured when a bus hit the back of a truck on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj early today.

The accident took place around 3:15am in Dhaka-bound lane between Singpara-Nowapara and Hasara Bridge-2 in Srinagar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Jalal Uddin, Zillur Rahman, Abdul Halim, and bus helper Hasib.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, a Dhaka-bound night coach of Hamdan Paribahan, coming from Jashore, rammed into the rear of a moving truck at high speed. Following the collision, both vehicles lost control and crashed into the central road divider's railing.

Srinagar Fire Station officials rushed to the scene and rescued the injured, who were then sent to Dhaka for treatment.

"Two people died on the spot, and two more died later at the hospital," said Dewan Azad Hossain, station officer at Srinagar Fire Service.

Meanwhile, Md Faruq, in-charge of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said, "Five injured passengers are currently receiving treatment here. Among them, three are in critical condition."

Following the accident, highway police, local administration, and rescue teams jointly removed the damaged vehicles from the road. Traffic was disrupted for a while but later returned to normal.