Four injured in Gazipur gas explosion

At least four people were sent to hospital after being injured in a gas explosion on Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this afternoon.

The incident took place around 1:00pm in the upazila's Rajabari union. The injured are Helena Akhtar (45), Halima Akhtar (40), Rita Akter (20), and Miftah Uddin Ahmed (35), said Zainal Abedin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station, told our local correspondent.

"The explosion occurred while a truck was being repaired by the roadside. We are yet to confirm if the source of the explosion was the truck's cylinder or any others kept nearby. The injured are being treated at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital," the OC said.