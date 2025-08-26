Four of a family killed in Cox’s Bazar accident

4 killed in Khulna crash

Four members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a private car on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar on Sunday evening.

The deceased are Yasin Ahmed, 35, his son Yazan Ahmed, 3, his sister Sumaiya Ahmed, 33, and their mother Salma Ahmed, 60. They lived in Dhaka's Jatrabari.

Two of them died on the spot, while the others died at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Ramu Highway Police Station.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and six injured in a collision between an easy-bike and a pickup on the Khulna-Satkhira highway in Dumuria upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased are Rustom Ali Khan, 60, of Bagdari village; Mina Begum, 46, of Kalikapur village; Md Hafizur Rahman, 50, of Kharsanda village; and easy-bike driver Mujahid Moral, 46.

Sheikh Md Nuruzzaman Chanu, officer-in-charge of Khornia Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred around 8:45am in Jiler Danga area when a pickup heading towards Dumuria from Khulna collided head-on with an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction.