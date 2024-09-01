Four of a family die in Narsingdi road accident

Four members of a family were killed and four others injured yesterday in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narsingdi.

The collision occurred between a covered van and a microbus around 9:30pm in the Basail area, near the regional Passport and Immigration Office in Narsingdi.

The deceased are Tanjina Akter, 24, Sabiha Akter, 14, Kamrunnahar, 35, and Sajid Mia, 12, all residents of Charshubuddi in Raipura Upazila.

The victims were returning from a relative's house in Dhaka when the accident occurred. All four died on the spot, and their bodies were taken to Narsingdi 100-bed Hospital, confirmed Md Mizanur Rahman Khan, the hospital's director.

According to sources, the microbus, travelling towards Narsingdi, collided with a Dhaka-bound covered van near the Passport and Immigration Office. The collision occurred just four kilometres from the victims' home. Later, Fire Service and Civil Defence teams rushed to the scene around 10:00pm to rescue the injured and recover the bodies.

Md Mizanur Rahman Khan said, "Three women and a boy were brought in dead. Their bodies will be sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy. Four injured, have been referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after receiving initial treatment."