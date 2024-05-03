Four of a family among 5 killed in road crash

Five people, including four members of a family, were killed when a car collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Habiganj's Madhabpur upazila early yesterday.

The incident occurred in the Haritola area of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 1:30am.

The deceased have been identified as Md Jamal, 40; his wife Kamrunnahar, 35; his son Ananta, 11; and his brother Enamul, 35.

They were residents of Dhaka's Savar, where Jamal and Enamul worked at a readymade garments factory. Their village home is in Bowalia of Patuakhali's Golachipa.

The fifth victim was car driver Harun Bepari, 34, from Barishal's Bakerganj.

Rakibul Islam, officer-in-charge of Madhabpur Police Station, confirmed the details of the accident to The Daily Star.

He said the four family members were returning to Savar from Sylhet after paying a visit to the Shrine of Hazrat Shah Jalal (R).

On their way back, the car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Haritola area of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 1:30am. The car plunges into a roadside ditch and all five victims died on the spot, the OC added.

Their bodies were taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, Civil Surgeon Nurul Haque.