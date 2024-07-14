Four drown in Jamalpur

A man swims as his village and home is inundated in floodwater in Jamalpur. Photo: Collected

Three children and a woman drowned in floodwater in Jamalpur's Melandah upazila this evening.

The incident took place in the South Balurchar area of Shyampur union of the upazila around 5:30pm, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting police.

The deceased are Disha, 16, daughter of Delower Hossain, Sadia, 12, daughter of Sobuj Mia, Khadija Khatun, 10, daughter of Golap Ali, and Roksana, 32. All were residents of South Balurchar village and were neighbours.

Of them, Disha was a first-year HSC student of Jahanara Lotif Mohila College in Melandah.

Quoting locals, Raju Ahmed, officer in-charge of Melandah Police Station, said Khadija and Sadia drowned while taking bath near the house. Seeing this, Disha and Roksana went to rescue them. But they also drowned in the floodwater.

However, one of the survivors, Ria Akter, managed to swim ashore, the OC added.

Police recovered the bodies and handed them over to their families.

The filing of an unnatural death case was underway, the OC said.