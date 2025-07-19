Four die 'consuming toxic liquor' in Khulna

Four people died and one was is in critical condition after what police suspect was alcohol poisoning after allegedly consuming toxic liquor in the Boyra area in Khulna city.

The deceased are Babu, 50, Sabu, 60, Goutam Kumar Biswas, 47, and Azibor, 59. All were residents of the Boyra area in Khulna city.

Another victim, Sonu, 58, is currently on life support at Khulna Specialized Hospital.

The incidents happened yesterday and today at Puja Khola intersection area in Boyra under the jurisdiction of Sonadanga Police Station.

The matter came to light after two of the victims were taken to the hospital.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Khulna Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Tareq said, "They likely died after consuming toxic alcohol last night and in the hours that followed. We have received information confirming the deaths of four people. One more person is under treatment.

"Two of the deceased have already been buried quietly. We are conducting post-mortems on the remaining two to determine the exact cause of death."

An investigation is currently underway, he added.