Four children drown

Four children, including two siblings, drowned yesterday in Sylhet and Chuadanga.

In Sylhet, two sisters drowned while swimming in a river in Golapganj upazila.

Suheda Begum, 10, and Majeda Begum, 5, were daughters of Joynal Ahmed of Fatehpur Paschimpara village of the upazila, said Golapganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Masudul Amin.

Suheda and Majeda drowned while swimming in the Kushiyara River near their house in the afternoon. Their bodies were recovered around 3:00pm.

In Chuadanga, two children drowned in a pond while playing next to it at Shakharia village in Jibannagar upazila.

Tabassum, 6, daughter of Ashraful Haque and Ritu, 5, daughter of Raju Ahmed, went missing in the morning. Later, their bodies were found in the pond next to the house.

SM Jabed Hasan, officer-in-charge of Jibannagar Police Station, said an unnatural death case has been filed with the police station.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives, added the OC.