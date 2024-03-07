Four burnt in blast at Agrabad Islami Bank Hospital

Four people sustained burn injuries after a blast in a septic tank at Agrabad Islami Bank Hospital in Chattogram around 3:00pm today.

The injured -- Fahad, 18, Zahir, 22, Masum, 19, and Nayan, 20, were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after receiving primary treatment at Islami Bank Hospital, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Amir Hamza, customer service officer of the hospital.

They were cleaning the septic tank when the incident happened, he added.

Of them, Fahad sustained 90 percent burns, Zahir 80 percent, Masum 50 percent, and Nayan sustained 70 percent burn injuries, said Rafique Uddin Ahmed, head of Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit at CMCH.

All the injured sustained "inhalation injuries" and their condition is critical, he added.

Contacted, Udayan Chakma, station officer of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, on information, firefighters went to the spot but did not find the injured on the spot.

"The hospital officials told us that an explosion was heard when the workers were cleaning the sepctic tank," he said, adding, the hospital staffers rescued four injured workers and sent them to CMCH.