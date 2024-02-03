Former municipality mayor killed in Ctg road accident

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 3, 2024 01:53 AM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 01:55 AM

Star Digital Report
A man was killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila yesterday.

The deceased, Delwar Hossain, 70, was a former councilor and mayor (acting) of Ramgarh Municipality of Kagrachhari, our Chattogram correspondent reports quoting police.

The victims were heading toward the port city from Khagrachhari by a microbus, said Adil Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Nazirhat Highway Police Station.

The accident happened when a vehicle, locally known as"Chander Gari", hit the microbus around 10:30am, leaving Delwar and six others injured, said Adil Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Nazirhat Highway Police Station.

Locals took the victims to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital where Delwar died around 3:00pm, the OC added.

Police seized the "Chander Gari" but its driver managed to flee, added the OC.

