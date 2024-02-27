Former UP member, her grandson killed in fire at Sherpur home

A former union parishad member and her grandson were burned to death in a fire at their house in Sherpur's Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased are Firoza Begum, 70, former member of Kamarer Char Union Parishad, and her grandson Sharif Mia, 7, son of Habibur Rahman of Poyestichar village in the upazila.

According to the victim's neighbours, the fire broke out when Firoza along with Sharif was sleeping in a room of their house, our Mymensingh correspondent reports.

Quoting locals, Md Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the fire originated at the Goalghor (a room where cattle are kept) in their house around 3:00am, and soon the blaze spread to the adjacent room where Firoza and Sharif were sleeping.

Sensing the fire, Firoza went out of her room in order to save her cattle, but she sustained serious burn injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on way to Mymensingh Medical College hospital, the OC said.

Her grandson Sharif was burned alive in his sleep, added the OC.

On information, police recovered the bodies.