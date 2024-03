Five people sustained burn injuries in a septic tank explosion in front of Agrabad Islami Bank Hospital in Chattogram on Thursday afternoon.

Of them, four seriously injured were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said Nurul Alam Ashek, in-charge of the CMCH police outpost.

They are Fahad, 20, Zahir, 28, Masum, 30, and Nayan, 31.

The incident happened around 3:30pm when they were cleaning the septic tank, he added.