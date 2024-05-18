Five lives lost as bus overturns in Cumilla

Five people were killed and 10 others injured as a bus overturned on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Batisha Basantapur of Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila last morning.

Biplob Kumar Nath, station officer at Chauddagram Fire Service Station, confirmed the incident to this newspaper.

Two of the deceased were identified as Badrul Hasan Riyad, 26, of Chattogram and Mohammad Hossain, 30, of Cox's Bazar. The identities of other deceased could not be known immediately.

SM Lokman Hossain, in charge of Miarbaxar Highway Police Outpost, said that a team of highway police recovered the bodies.

According to the passengers of the bus, the accident took place when the driver lost control of the steering and the vehicle overturned on the road.

The injured passengers were taken to the local upazila health complex.