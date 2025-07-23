Accidents & Fires
Five killed as truck hits microbus in Natore

Photo: Collected

At least five people were killed and four others injured when a truck collided head-on with a microbus on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Natore's Boraigram upazila this morning.

All the victims are the passengers of the microbus. But their identity could not be known immediately.

A Natore-bound truck collided with a Hatikumrul-bound microbus in front of a petrol pump in Shreerampur area around 10:15am, leaving four people dead five injured.

Confirming the accident, Md Ataur Rahman, Bonpara fire station officer, said police and firefighters conducted the rescue operation and sent the injured a local hospital where one of them died.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway was disrupted for some time due to the road mishap.

