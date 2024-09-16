Five killed as lorry rams auto-rickshaw

3 of a family among them

Five people, including three members of the same family, were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a battery-run autorickshaw in Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila.

The deceased were identified as Nazmul Hossain, 35, of Satkhira Sadar upazila; Amal Kumar Karmakar, 39, of Ashtagana Colony in Noagaon of Gazipur city; Rabeya Begum, 70, of Narsingdi's ​​Shibpur upazila; her son Mohammad Ali, 55; and grandson five-year-old Aman Ullah.

The victims were all passengers of the autorickshaw. Besides, the driver of the autorickshaw was critically injured.

The collision took place in front of Deopara Pran RFL Filling Station in Kaliganj municipality area on the Tongi-Ghorasal bypass road around 11:00pm.

According to police and local sources, the autorickshaw carrying five passengers was heading towards Ghorasal on the Tongi-Ghorasal bypass road on Saturday night. Around 11:0pm, the lorry heading towards Tongi from Ghorashal rammed the autorickshaw in Deopara area.

Four passengers of the autorickshaw died on the spot. The injured child and autorickshaw driver were rescued and sent to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the five-year-old Aman Ullah was declared dead.

Confirming the matter to The Daily Star yesterday, Kaliganj Police Station Sub-Inspector Majed Mia said the lorry fled immediately after the collision.

Mostafizur Rahman of Kaliganj Fire Service and Civil Defence said that four bodies, including a woman, were recovered from the spot, and a child was declared dead after he was rushed to a local hospital by locals.

Later, the victims' bodies were handed over to their family members without autopsies upon their request, said a duty officer at Kaliganj Police Station.