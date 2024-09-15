Five killed as lorry hits auto-rickshaw in Gazipur

Five people, including a father and his five-year-old son, were killed as a lorry hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur last night.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ali, 55, and his son Aman Ullah, 5, and Rabeya Begum, 70, of Shibpur in Narsingdi; Amal Kumar Karmakar, 39, of Ashtagana Colony in Noagaon of Gazipur city; and Nazmul, 35, of Hajipur of Satkhira Sadar upazila.

The accident occurred in front of Deopara Pran RFL Filling Station in Kaliganj municipality area on Tongi-Ghorasal bypass road around 11:00pm.

Confirming the accident, Kaliganj Police Station's duty officer Sub-inspector Majed Mia told The Daily Star this morning that the five bodies are still at the police station.

Mostafizur Rahman of Kaliganj Fire Service said that four bodies, including a woman, were recovered from the spot and a child was declared dead after he was rushed to a hospital by locals.