Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Sun Aug 3, 2025 07:32 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 07:42 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Five dead, several injured in bike-auto rickshaw collision in Brahmanbaria

Sun Aug 3, 2025 07:32 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 07:42 PM
Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Sun Aug 3, 2025 07:32 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 07:42 PM
Photo: Collected

Five people were dead and several injured in a collision involving two motorcycles and a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria this afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:00pm on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway near Rampur Government Primary School at Chandura, said Bijoynagar Police Station's Officer-in-charge (OC) Shahidul Islam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed, the OC said.

Quoting Sub-inspector Shafiqul Islam, who was at the scene, OC Shahidul said the incident initially involved two motorcycles coming from opposite directions. Moments later, a CNG-run auto rickshaw collided with one of the bikes and fell into a roadside ditch.

All five victims died on the spot, he said.

"The bodies have been recovered from the scene. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital," OC Shahidul added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ বিনিয়োগ উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (বিডা) এবং বাংলাদেশ অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চল কর্তৃপক্ষের (বেজা) নির্বাহী চেয়ারম্যান চৌধুরী আশিক মাহমুদ বিন হারুন। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাণিজ্য

'৭ ট্রিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলারের হালাল অর্থনীতি খাতের ফায়দা নিতে চায় বাংলাদেশ'

আজ রাজধানীর একটি হোটেলে ‘হালাল ইকোনমি ৩৬০ : ড্রাইভিং গ্লোবাল গ্রোথ’ শীর্ষক এক সেমিনারে প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই মাসে রেমিট্যান্স বেড়েছে ৩০ শতাংশ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে