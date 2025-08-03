Five dead, several injured in bike-auto rickshaw collision in Brahmanbaria

Five people were dead and several injured in a collision involving two motorcycles and a CNG-run auto rickshaw in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria this afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:00pm on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway near Rampur Government Primary School at Chandura, said Bijoynagar Police Station's Officer-in-charge (OC) Shahidul Islam.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed, the OC said.

Quoting Sub-inspector Shafiqul Islam, who was at the scene, OC Shahidul said the incident initially involved two motorcycles coming from opposite directions. Moments later, a CNG-run auto rickshaw collided with one of the bikes and fell into a roadside ditch.

All five victims died on the spot, he said.

"The bodies have been recovered from the scene. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital," OC Shahidul added.