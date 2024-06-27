Five children drown in a single day in Rangpur

Five children drowned in three separate incidents in Rangpur Sadar and Mithapukur upazila yesterday, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence officials and police.

Three children drowned in Mithapukur, and two in Rangpur city upazila.

The deceased are cousins Arshi Begum, 12, son of Ratan Mia, and Morshalin Ahmed Zim, 10, son of Anisul Islam, both from Ghagatpara. The other victims are Aysha Siddiqa, 9, daughter of Ismail Hossain, Ayat Khatun, 8, daughter of Mukul Mia from Atharokata village, and Meftahul Jannat Mysha, 2, daughter of Ershadul Haque from Borobala village.

Rabiul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tazhat Police Station, said Arshi and Zim went to the Ghagat river to bathe with friends. When they both went under water and drowned.

Fire Service and Civil Defence rescuers recovered their bodies and saved another child alive on Wednesday afternoon.

In Mithapukur upazila, Aysha and Ayat drowned in the Ghagat river while bathing.

Ferdous Wahid, officer-in-charge of Mithapukur Police Station, said that rescuers recovered both bodies.

Earlier, Mysha drowned in a pond near her house. Villagers rescued her and took her to Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex. Where doctors declared her dead.