Fisherman killed by lightning

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Oct 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 08:02 AM

A fisherman was killed and two others injured in lightning strike in Netrakona's Khaliajuri upazila early yesterday.

The victim was identified as Tanvir Mia, 19, of Gochhikhai village in Khaliajury.

Quoting locals, Md Mukbul Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khaliajuri Police Station, said Tanvir along with two other fishermen sustained critical wounds as lightning struck them while they were fishing at Yarabaz haor.

Other fishermen rescued and took them to Khaliajury Upazila Health Complex where Tanvir died.

Pias, one of the two injured, was referred to Mymensingh Medical college Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

