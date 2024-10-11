Fisherman killed by lightning

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 11, 2024 07:22 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 07:28 PM

A fisherman was killed and two others injured in a lightning strike in Netrakona's Khaliajuri upazila early today.

The victim was identified as Tanvir Mia, 19, of Gochhikhai village in Khaliajuri.

Quoting locals, Md Mukbul Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khaliajuri Police Station, said Tanvir along with two other fishermen sustained critical wounds as lightning struck them while they were fishing at Yarabaz haor.

Other fishermen rescued them and took them to Khaliajury Upazila Health Complex where Tanvir died.

Pias, one of the two injured, was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

