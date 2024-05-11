Fisherman dies in Bhola trawler capsize

A fisherman died after a trawler capsised in the Meghna river after crashing into two anchored barges early yesterday, river police said.

The victim, Harun Majhi, 55, was a resident of Ward-6 under Kachia union of Bhola Sadar upazila.

Locals said Harun and his two sons went to fish in the river with the trawler early in the morning.

The trawler crashed into the barges anchored in the river when the three of them were pulling fishing nets amid tides in the Dhania Kathirmatha area of Sadar upazila around 5:30am, they said.

His two sons jumped into the river and swam ashore but Harun went missing, said Md Yunus Munshi, inspector of Bhola River Police Station.

On information, police along with locals recovered the body from the river shortly after the incident, he added.