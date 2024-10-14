Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Oct 14, 2024 01:06 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 01:43 AM

Accidents & Fires

Fish trader dies after being hit by train in Karwan Bazar

train accident
A 40-year-old fish trader was killed after being hit by a train in Karwan Bazar area of Dhaka yesterday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nur Nabi of Govinda Sri village in Netrakona's Madan upazila.

According to his colleague Jewel Kabir, Nur Nabi was crossing the road when he was hit by the train.

They rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 7:00pm.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body has sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

The incident has been reported to the concerned police station, he added.

 

