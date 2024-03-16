First casualty in Gazipur cylinder fire

15 more in critical condition

Seventy-year-old Sultana Khatun rushed to Dhaka from Sirajganj upon receiving news that four of her family members were severely burnt in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire.

She was still clinging to the hope that her loved ones would someday return to their normal lives.

But that hope was lost yesterday morning when she was informed of the death of her fourth son Solaiman Mollah, 45.

Sultana had six sons. Two of her sons -- Solaiman and Uzzal Mollah -- lived in Kaliakair of Gazipur with their family members. Uzzal 's wife Shilpi Akhter, 40, was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 25 percent burns, alongside their two sons -- Nirob, 7, and Niloy, 3 with respectively 32 and 8 percent burns.

After the death of her husband 30 years back, Sultana took it upon herself to raise her sons.

"I went through so much to raise my son. Now he's gone. Who will take care of me?" said Sultana.

"Solaiman used to sell scrap items in Gazipur. His wife Shapla Akhter works at a garment factory. They have five children" said Siddique Hossain, their neighbour.

Solaiman died around 10:00am at the ICU of the burn institute, said Mridul Kanti Darker, resident surgeon of the hospital. He had 95 percent burns on his body, Mridul added.

Thirty individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Of them, at least 15 victims are now in critical condition.

These patients have sustained over 50 percent burns on their bodies. Almost everyone's respiratory tract was burnt, said Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

Of the victims, seven are in the ICU and one is in HDU.

On March 13, at least 32 people were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.