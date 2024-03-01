Fire at Wari restaurant under control

A fire that broke out at a restaurant's kitchen in Dhaka's Wari area tonight was brought under control within half an hour.

Being informed of a fire at 10:15pm, five fire engines went to the spot shortly after 10:30pm and brought the blaze under control immediately, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Due to traffic on the road, the fire engines took a little longer to reach the destination.

The flame was doused using fire extinguishers, he added.

No casualties were reported so far.

The cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.

Yesterday, a fire razed through a seven-storey building on Bailey Road in the capital killing at least 46 people and injuring several others.

The Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall housed shops and diners such as a Samsung showroom, Gadget & Gear, Kachchi Bhai, Khana's, Pizza Inn, and Illiyeen, among others.