Fire at Wari chemical warehouse brought under control after 2 hours

A fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in the capital's Wari area has been brought under control.

Seven fire engines managed to bring the blaze under control around 7:00am, two hours after it started on the second floor of Mamun Plaza on Hatkhola Road, said Shahjahan Sikder, an official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's media wing.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined, he said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Briefing reporters at the scene, Saleh Uddin, deputy director (Dhaka) of the Fire Service, said firefighters faced difficulties in extinguishing the blaze as the chemical owners did not come forward with information about the types of chemicals stored on the premises.

"Different types of chemicals require different extinguishing methods. Without proper information, our firefighters had to try several approaches, which caused delays in the operation," he said.

He added that the building was a residential-cum-industrial structure, and all residents were evacuated safely.