Fire at warehouse of Bangabandhu Tunnel under control

A fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram's Anwara upazila earlier today has been brought under control.

The fire originated in the warehouse around 1:35pm, said Md Abdul Malek, assistant director of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 2:30pm, Malek told our Chattogram correspondent.

However, the cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be known immediately.