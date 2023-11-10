Fire at ward councillor's office in Darussalam doused after 50 minutes

A fire broke out at the Ward 9 councillor's office in Dhaka's Darussalam area this morning.

Two fire engines rushed to the spot being informed around 6:10am and doused the blaze around 7:00am, said Talha bin Zasim, an official of Fire Service Media Cell.

No casualties were reported, he added.

Khorshid Alam, senior station officer of Kallyanpur Fire Station, said an investigation is needed to say whether it was an accident or intentional.

The blaze spread to two out of three rooms and burnt computers, documents, among other office equipment, he said.