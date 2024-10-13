Fire on vessel at Bay: LPG tanker Sophia being towed to deep sea

The LPG tanker which caught fire early today at Kutubdia anchorage was being towed to deeper sea in the Bay of Bengal.

Asked about latest update, an official of CPA Marine Department told The Daily Star at 7:30pm that a CPA tugboat Kandari 4 was towing the tanker B-LPG Sophia deeper into the Bay from Kutubdia anchorage while another tugboat Kandari 3 was spraying water on it, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Fire cannot be seen from the head to rear parts of the tanker but it could not be confirmed that fire has been extinguished, he said.

Fire is not visible as a firefighting tugboat was working to douse the flames but dense smoke was coming out of the vessel, the official added.

"We're cooling the vessel to stop combustion and trying to send technical experts onboard before crew can be deployed," he said.

He anticipated that fire would automatically stop if all the LPG gas is burnt.

The LPG tanker, B-LPG Sophia, caught fire around 12:55am when it was lightering liquid petroleum gas from mother vessel, Captain Nikolas.