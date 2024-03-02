Fire at under-construction cold storage

A fire broke out in an under-construction cold storage building in Chattogram yesterday.

The fire started around 11:00am in the building of Taaza Multipurpose Cold Storage Ltd on Bakoliya New Road in the port city.

Seven units from three fire stations brought the fire under control in two hours.

No casualties have been reported so far as there were no workers inside the building, said Divisional Fire Service Station Assistant Director Abdul Malek.

While visiting the building, this correspondent found a lot of wood, cork sheet, and paper. The third and fourth floors of the four-storied building were badly damaged compared to the first and second floors.

This cold storage is being constructed for the last two years.