Fire at Tongi sweater factory brought under control

A fire broke out this morning at a sweater factory in Tongi, Gazipur.

The blaze started around 11:45am at the factory located in Satish area.

Three fire engines from Tongi fire service responded to the scene.

An eyewitness reported that one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

"The fire was brought under control by noon," Naim Mia, Tongi fire service in-charge, told The Daily Star.

He added that the extent of the damage would be assessed later.