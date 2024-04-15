Fire at Sylhet power plant under control

Electricity outage in some Palli Bidyut areas

A fire that broke out at Kumargaon Power Plant in Sylhet this morning was brought under control after around one and a half hours.

The fire broke out around 9:00am. Five fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 10:30am, reports our local correspondent quoting Abdur Rahman, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Sylhet.

As a result of the fire, supply of electricity in some areas under Palli Bidyut including Sylhet city stopped temporarily, according to Abdul Kadir, chief engineer of Bangladesh Power Development Board in Sylhet.

"There was a spark in the 33KV Golapganj upazila supply line that triggered fire on abandoned foam beneath the line," he said.

Three of the five feeders that fell under Palli Bidyut's purview had already been restored after being disconnected. "It will take a few hours to normalise all power supply," he added.

On November 17, 2020, a devastating fire broke out at the same power production plant and the electricity supply was stopped in Sylhet city for 31 hours.