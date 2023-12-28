Fire at Sukanya Tower in Science Lab under control

A fire that broke out at Sukanya Tower in Dhaka's Science Lab area early today has been brought under control.

The fire started from a small shop on the ground floor of the building around 1:06am, Rashed bin Khaled, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control room, told The Daily Star.

Two fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 1:27am, he added.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.