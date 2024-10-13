Fire at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal under control after 3hrs

The fire at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital's new medicine buildingwas brought under control three hours after it broke out at the building's warehouse, according to the Barishal divisional office of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

As per the initial investigation, the fire at the warehouse of the new building may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. A formal investigation committee is being established to ascertain the cause, said Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Photo: Titu Das

"We received the emergency call at 9:30am. The fire on the ground floor caused thick smoke to spread throughout the building. After around three hours of coordinated efforts, we managed to control the situation. Sixty-five fire service personnel from nine units participated in the operation. There are no casualties reported, but critical patients from various floors, including the fifth floor, were evacuated, which led to some panic," he said.

Among the evacuated patients was journalist Shamim Ahmed, who had been admitted to the stroke unit on the fourth floor yesterday. His daughter, Sharmin Ahmed, said, "My father is seriously ill and was unconscious. We struggled to move him down from the fourth floor."

Photo: Titu Das

She added that they decided not to return to the hospital and have since admitted him to the local KMC clinic.

Scenes of panic unfolded outside the hospital, with many patients, some carrying oxygen cylinders and saline drips, rushing to escape the building. The fire sparked fear among both patients and their families, reports our local correspondent.

Photo: Titu Das

On June 4, a fire broke out in the kidney dialysis section of the hospital, also causing a significant scare. The recurrence of such incidents has raised concerns about the safety measures in place at the hospital.