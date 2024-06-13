Fire service sets up 8 control rooms for Eid

Fire Service and Civil Defense has undertaken holistic measures to deal with any fire incident or road mishap during Eid vacation.

Under the measures temporary control rooms have been set up at eight points in Dhaka and its adjacent areas to provide security to the home-bound people during the holy Eid-ul-Azha, said a press release today.

The release also said mobile fire service units were deployed in different areas and they started their duties from June 10. The temporary control rooms will remain open from 8:00am to 11:00pm till June 23.

Temporary fire control rooms are located at Sadarghat Launch Terminal, Buriganga River area, Munsiganj Launch Terminal, Mawa Ferry Ghat, Paturia Ferry Ghat, Aricha Launch or Ferry Ghat, Haziganj-Nabiganj Ghat of Naryanganj, Naryanganj Launch Terminal and Bandar Ghat.

All necessary equipment, including rescue boat, diving unit, boya, fire pump, safety vest, life jacket, mega phone, folding stretchers, first aid box and raincoats are available at those control rooms.

Deputy assistant director and senior station officer of different zones will supervise the control rooms while fire stations of those areas will remain on standby.

Besides, different fire service units will be deployed at Jatiya Eidgah, Baitul Mukarram, Bangabhaban and Gana Bhaban, the release added.