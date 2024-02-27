Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:37 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 01:55 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Fire at sawmill in Uttar Badda doused after 4 hours

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Feb 27, 2024 10:37 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 01:55 PM

A fire that broke out at a sawmill in Uttar Badda of Dhaka early today was doused after four hours.

Rashed Bin Khalid, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters media cell, said the fire broke out at the sawmill around 3:55am, spreading fast to adjoining shops.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On information, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after two hours, he said.

The fire was fully extinguished around 7:55am, the fire service officer said.

The origin of the fire and extent of the damages could not be known immediately, he added.

Related topic:
Fire at sawmill in Dhaka's Uttar Badda
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification