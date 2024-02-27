Fire at sawmill in Uttar Badda doused after 4 hours

A fire that broke out at a sawmill in Uttar Badda of Dhaka early today was doused after four hours.

Rashed Bin Khalid, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters media cell, said the fire broke out at the sawmill around 3:55am, spreading fast to adjoining shops.

On information, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after two hours, he said.

The fire was fully extinguished around 7:55am, the fire service officer said.

The origin of the fire and extent of the damages could not be known immediately, he added.