Fire at S Alam Refined Sugar Mills rages on after 6 hrs

Air and Navy forces working along with 14 fire engines

A fire that broke out at S Alam Refined Sugar Mills in Ichhanagar area under Karnaphuli Police Station in Chattogram around 4:00pm, could not be brought under control till 10:00pm.

Air force and navy joined the firefighting efforts at 8:30pm, said officials of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room in Chattogram.

Two correspondents of this newspaper were at the spot from 6:00pm to 09:pm. They reported that one godown (approx 10,000sqft) was completely on fire.

Next to this warehouse, there are two other godowns and a generator room.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

The Fire Service said they are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding areas.

Many employees of the factory were seen fighting the fire along with the firefighters.

Bangladesh Islami Bank Chairman and S Alam Group Director Ahsanul Alam was present at the spot along with the employees.

The assistant manager of the factory, Hasmat Ali, complained about the negligence of the fire service in controlling the fire.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

He said firefighters came at least 30 minutes after the fire broke out.

He also said the fire broke out at the upper portion of the warehouse, adding that more than 70,000 tonnes of raw sugar was stored in the warehouse.

The sugar was imported in December and January, he said.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

Hasmat said labourers were working at the factory when the fire broke out.

Sarwar Sani, a labourer of the mills' warehouse, said, raw sugar reaches the warehouse from the vessel via a belt.

The upper portion of the belt caught fire, he added.

"Although we have firefighting equipment, we could not extinguish the blaze as the fire broke out on higher ground," he added.

On information, 14 fire fighting units from Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and were trying to control the blaze, said Abdul Malek, assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Chattogram.

Contacted, Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, said on information, police rushed to the spot and were assisting the firefighters in their works.

"So far we have information that no one is stranded inside the mills," he said.

Contacted, Subrata Kumar Bhoumick, executive director of S Alam Group, said the sugar mill was in operation.

"We are yet to know how the fire started," he said.