Fire at Purana Paltan commercial building under control

A fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Dhaka's Purana Paltan area this evening has been brought under control.

The fire originated on the fourth floor of 15-storey "Finance Tower" on Kalvert Road around 6:48pm, Rozina Akhter, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, told The Daily Star.

On information, five engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 7:26pm, she said.

There were no reports of casualties in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, the duty officer added.