Fire at PRAN RFL factory under control

The fire that broke out at PRAN RFL's plastic factory in Palash upazila, Narsingdi, has been brought under control.

The fire originated in the plastic manufacturing unit of the factory located in the Danga area around 4:00pm, said Sadekul Bari, station officer of Palash Fire Station.

On information, seven fire engines from Palash, Madhabdi, and Narsingdi rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after two and a half hours, the officer said.

Besides, the company's own firefighting team also worked to douse the fire.

The reason behind the fire could not be determined immediately.

Sadekul Bari the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage will be known after an investigation.

Nearly 80 percent of the plastic manufacturing unit was gutted in the fire.