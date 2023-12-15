Fire at package manufacturing factory in Keraniganj under control

A fire that broke out at a package manufacturing factory in Dhaka's Keraniganj upazila this evening was brought under control after two hours.

On information of a fire around 6:37pm in Char Galgalia area, eight fire engines went to the spot and brought the blaze under control at around 9:00pm, said Anwarul Islam, a warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

He said the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

There were no reports of casualties in the fire.