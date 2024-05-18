Fire at Mutual Trust Bank in Dholaikhal doused

The fire at Mutual Trust Bank in the capital's Dholaikhal area was doused around an hour after it broke out this morning.

The fire originated at the bank on the second floor of a six-storey building around 10:40am, said Shahjahan Sikder, in-charge of media cell at Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters.

The fire was brought under control at 11:45am and was complety doused by five firefigting units at 11:57am, he added.

Photo: Fire Service

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.