Fire at MTB branch in Dholaikhal started from AC short-circuit

Says fire service

The fire at Mutual Trust Bank in the capital's Dholaikhal area originated from an air conditioner short-circuit, according to the fire service.

The fire, which started on the second floor of the six-storey building around 10:40am today, damaged some documents, but the vault and cash remained unharmed, Hasan Ali, senior station officer of Sutrapur Fire Station, told The Daily Star.

He added that the building was not well-equipped for fire safety. Although it had some fire extinguishers, none were used as the bank was closed for the weekend.

Five firefighting units doused the fire, which broke out at 10:40am, by 11:57am, he added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a tin-shed structure beside La Vinci Hotel, which has been used as a generator room of the hotel, was gutted in a fire that broke out in the capital's Karwan bazar area this morning around 10:15am.

The fire is believed to be originated from electric short-circuit, according to fire service report.

Six fire units doused the fire around 10:38am.