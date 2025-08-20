Fire at Mohakhali slum brought under control

A fire that broke out at Shat-tola slum in Dhaka's Mohakhali area this afternoon has been brought under control.

The fire started around 2:36pm, said Mohammad Ali, duty officer of the Fire Service Control Room.

Eight firefighting units were deployed to the site. Due to a narrow passage and heavy traffic congestion on the road, the first three fire engines reached the spot around 3:00pm while the remaining units arrived later.

With the combined efforts of all eight units, the blaze was brought under control at 3:18pm, Fire Service confirmed.

Firefighters are currently working to fully extinguish the flames, but casualties are not known yet.