Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 20, 2025 04:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 05:31 PM

Fire at Mohakhali slum brought under control

PC: Collected from Fire Service

A fire that broke out at Shat-tola slum in Dhaka's Mohakhali area this afternoon has been brought under control.

The fire started around 2:36pm, said Mohammad Ali, duty officer of the Fire Service Control Room.

Eight firefighting units were deployed to the site. Due to a narrow passage and heavy traffic congestion on the road, the first three fire engines reached the spot around 3:00pm while the remaining units arrived later.

With the combined efforts of all eight units, the blaze was brought under control at 3:18pm, Fire Service confirmed.

Firefighters are currently working to fully extinguish the flames, but casualties are not known yet.

